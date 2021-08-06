Bossip Video

A cutely coupled-up duo recently celebrated their reality show with a watch party.

Da Brat and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart brought out Atlanta VIPs Thursday for the premiere of their brand-new WE tv original docu-series, “Brat Loves Judy.”

The two hopped out of Brat’s blue Bentley for the occasion and walked the carpet while kissing and holding hands.

During their event held at Views Bar & Grill in downtown Atlanta…

several celebs were seen on the scene including Miss Lawrence…

and “Little Women: ATL” stars Miss Juicy and Abira.

Additionally, the watch party was date night for a number of couples including Kandi and Todd…

Yandy and Mendeecees…

Keke Wyatt and her hubby Zachariah Darring…

and Trina Braxton and her husband Von.

Other guests included Gary With Tha Tea, Milan Christopher, Vaugh Alvarez, Shamea Morton, Kiana Dancie, Miss Sophia, and more.

“Brat Loves Judy” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.





Play



See more photos from the watch party below.

“Brat Loves Judy” brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship – from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, and a surprise proposal. Family and friends featured on the series include Judy’s adult daughter, Deja and Deja’s infant daughter Kenzie; Bella, Brat’s manager and confidante; Brat’s friend Montana and his wife Rhonda; and of course, Brat and Judy’s six dogs – Staxx, Rockie, Fat Boy, Loyal, Fendi, and Rebel – among others. The series also features a surprise appearance by Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, as the siblings dig deeper into their strained relationship.

The series is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Datari Turner Productions with Tara Long, Mark Herwick, Gennifer Gardiner and Ben Megargel serving as executive producers for eOne, alongside Datari Turner executive producing for Datari Turner Productions, and Meredith Kisgen who also serves as showrunner. Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart also serve as executive producers on the series. Lauren P. Gellert and Ashley McFarlin Buie executive produced for WE tv