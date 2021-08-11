Bossip Video

Yandy Smith-Harris is trying her best to get adjusted now that her husband Mendeecees Harris is no longer in prison and they’ve started a new chapter in their lives after making a move to Atlanta.

Sadly, things haven’t been going so easily with their foster daughter Infinity Gilyard. This season on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” Yandy revealed to viewers that 19-year-old Infinity began to change after she got into a relationship with a much older individual. The mother even accused Infinity’s new “friend” of being a negative influence. According to Yandy, this person even plotted against the Harrises so that Yandy would lose custody of her kids while Mendeecees was in prison.

Fast forward to last night, both Yandy and Mendeecees made the tough decision to have a talk about their future concerning their family and Infinity, recommending she move out on her own with their assistance. The conversation immediately got tense after Infinity burst into tears.

“To y’all, it feels like y’all helping me….I feel like my biological mom is putting me out. I’m just not ready for it and I want to fix everything I’ve done.”

The teen then began to plead her case to stay in the house.

