Whew!

Reality star Yandy Smith-Harris was in for a rude awakening when she and husband Mendeecees signed up for VH1’s “Couple’s Retreat.” The therapy-style show is intended to help famous reality TV adjacent couples reconnect, reflect and press reset on various stages of their relationships.

Well, we all know Yandy and Mendeecees have been through A LOT from just the outside, looking into their relationship, with Mendeecees serving four years in prison and Yandy holding down their family and bills in New York City while he was away. Yandy even protested outside of prison for fair conditions for the inmates while Mendeecees was locked down. Unfortunately for Yandy, the strong superwoman role she played would have probably been too much for her husband, he revealed on TV.

Mendeecees flat out told Yandy if their prison roles had been reversed, he doesn’t know if he would’ve been able to hold her down.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t know what I would be able to do.”

The revelation brought Yandy to tears. SMH. Hit play to see Yandy’s reaction to his statement.

Yiiikes! Fans were UPSET for Yandy and expressed how unfair it is that women are expected to hold men down in trying situations but it feels rare that it’s reciprocated. Do you think Yandy did the right thing?

To be fair, prison seems like it took a toll on Mendeecees mentally and he expressed not feeling like people cared about him the same way as they did when he was free, something he questioned about his relationships in general.

You can see the entire clip for context below.