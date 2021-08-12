Bossip Video

Now finish the job…

Last year, during the summer of racial reckoning in Amerikkka, BOSSIP reported on the beating of Roderick Walker. While the city of Atlanta was reeling from the unjust police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, another police officer just south of the city’s proper limits in Clayton County would be caught blue-handed physically violating another Black man.

25-year-old Brandon Meyers was seen on a viral video brutally punching Walker in the head after he was already subdued on the ground. It took a while but yesterday, Meyers was finally held criminally accountable for his violence against Walker. According to the AJC, the fired officer has been charged with battery and violating the oath of office.

It should be noted that Walker was also charged with a crime after Meyers claimed that the man bit him during the scrum to arrest him. Last month, a Grand Jury scoffed at those claims and declined to indict Walker.

Clayton County appears to have a culture of abusing people. MAGA bootlicker governor Brian Kemp suspended Sheriff Victor Hill earlier this year when he was indicted by a federal grand jury for abuse of those who had been placed in his custody.

F**k the police.