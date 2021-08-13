Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian-West opens up about what she learned from Kanye West after being married to him for seven years.

One of the most shocking celebrity break-ups in recent memory was Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West. Even with Kanye’s Twitter rant claiming he wanted a divorce because Kim met with Meek Mill, we all figured they would work past it.

Fast forward to this year and Kim filed for divorce. The split seems to be very amicable and both seem to be focused on their business ventures and co-parenting. Kim is crushing it with her SKIMS line, Kanye is making what some would call his best music in some time, and there’s no hard feelings on either end.

According to Complex, Kim was recently interviewed for the We Are Supported By podcast to discuss what she learned from her marriage of 7 years.