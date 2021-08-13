Kim Kardashian-West opens up about what she learned from Kanye West after being married to him for seven years.
One of the most shocking celebrity break-ups in recent memory was Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West. Even with Kanye’s Twitter rant claiming he wanted a divorce because Kim met with Meek Mill, we all figured they would work past it.
Fast forward to this year and Kim filed for divorce. The split seems to be very amicable and both seem to be focused on their business ventures and co-parenting. Kim is crushing it with her SKIMS line, Kanye is making what some would call his best music in some time, and there’s no hard feelings on either end.
According to Complex, Kim was recently interviewed for the We Are Supported By podcast to discuss what she learned from her marriage of 7 years.
Kim admitted to host Kristen Bell that she was overly concerned with “likability” during the early years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but eventually learned “you don’t have to please everyone.”
“I got to a point — and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment …” she explained.
“As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”
The Kardashian family is reportedly coming back to reality tv but this time to Hulu for a new show that was announced during last year’s Disney’s reveal. The show is sure to be a hit for Hulu but no word as of yet of the layout or if we will see KimYe co-parent during the show. Even with the divorce filed it’s still not too late for the couple to work things out as it’s clear the love is still there. You can listen to the full podcast here.
