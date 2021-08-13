“Love And Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Destiny Calls Tiffany Out Over Bringing Ice Cold Tea To Brunch

Happy FriYAY the 13th! Things get a little scary on Saturday’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”.

If you’ll recall, on last week’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Melody introduced the crew to a new friend, Tiffany — but things went left quickly after Tiffany brought up seeing Destiny’s husband with another woman. Mind you, this was Destiny’s birthday brunch so — yeah MESSY! You can already guess where the next episode is going, but we’ve also got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Destiny arrives at taco night later than the rest of the women, and dodges Mel’s attempt to air out their issues in front of the group. Then, Destiny confronts Tiffany about bringing “tea that was cold” to her birthday brunch, referencing the talk about Destiny’s now-ex. Check out the clip below:





Play



Yikes… It’s kinda wild how Tiffany came into the fold calling Destiny passive aggressive when she’s been pretty catty from the gate. If you were Destiny would you be mad at Melody too?

Well we can’t wait to watch the next episode to see how this all plays out.

Tune in to “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” on Saturdays at 9/8c, only on OWN.