Drake and his latest boo Johanna Leia, are still seemingly going strong and her teen son is loving all of the benefits. Just a few weeks ago, Drake took Leia on a romantic, private dinner on the field at Dodger’s stadium. Now he’s splurging on her athletically talented offspring.

The high school hoops star shared a video of himself rocking a brand new, OVO branded diamond-encrusted pendant. 17-year-old Amari Bailey’s gift is extra special because it’s a number ’10’, the same number as his Sierra Canyon High School basketball jersey.

The piece of jewelry also features a costume OVO owl. The teen appeared happy to feel part of the OVO family, tagging Drake onto the video.

Previously we reported that Drake and Amari’s mom were spotted by a news crew sitting at third base at the Los Angeles Dodger’s stadium enjoying a private romantic meal together. Once before that, Drake rented out Sofi Stadium in Oakland for his family and friends, so doing this for a date shows he’s not playing any games when it comes to Miss Johanna.

Very sweet, right?? Do you think these two will stay coupled up for a long time?