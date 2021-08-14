Bossip Video

Let’s keep Haiti in our prayers as they recover from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Saturday morning. There were no immediate reports of fatalities, but pictures and videos posted on social media showed collapsed structures in the aftermath of the quake.

The quake was felt as far away as Jamaica, 200 miles away. The Caribbean country is still recovering from a disastrous quake more than 11 years ago that sadly killed more than 220,000 people and leveled much of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

On top of this devastating earthquake, the nation of 11 million, is still coping with the political crisis of President Jovenel Moïse who was assassinated on July 7th.

The Associated Press reported that one citizen of Port-au-Prince said she was jolted awake by the quake.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on,” 34-year-old Naomi Verneus said. “We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run.” “I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside,” she added. “My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street.”

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was a tsunami threat because of the earthquake, saying that “tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts.”

#PrayForHaiti is now trending as people wait for an update and hope for the best.

This story is still developing…