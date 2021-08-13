New Lizzo era!

We knew Lizzo and Cardi’s first-ever collab would be major but had no idea it would (literally) be Herculean with the lovable Pop obsessions flexing their Godly gifts while twerking and tiddaying on Mount Olympus.

Inspired by Disney’s “Hercules,” the Tanu Muino-directed cvideo crackles with gold-hued cake-clapping, stunning special effects and an alluring array of Muses who complement Lizzo and baby bumpin’ Cardi perfectly in immersive scenes.

At this point, you’ve probably already watched it several times but enjoy it again below:

The buzzy single comes just days after Lizzo linked up with Cardi for naughty chit-chat on Facetime.

FaceTime call with me ,Lizzo and my nipple. pic.twitter.com/JNSmfilt2m — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 13, 2021

In a revealing interview with ET Canada, Lizzo revealed how the internet-shattering collab with Cardi happened

“I definitely called Cardi ‘cause she’s, I mean, she’s incredible. I’ve been wanting to work with her for years. Ask anybody at Atlantic [Records], the day she got signed I was like, ‘I want a song with Cardi B!’” gushed Lizzo. “So, when I finally had a song on the level, that was perfect for us, I hit her up and sent it to her and she loved it and sent her verse through. Because of COVID, you know, we couldn’t be together, but we FaceTimed,” she added. “The rest is herstory.”

“Rumors” marks Lizzo’s first single since 2019 when she released her Grammy-winning album “Cuz I Love You” that set the tone for his new era will

Now, two years and 3 Grammys later, she’ll celebrate the soon-to-be smash with a number of top-billed festival appearances, including a historic headline appearance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, September 4th – the first-ever female headliner in the venerable festival’s 20-year history.

Additional festival appearances include the 24-hour broadcast event Global Citizen Live (Saturday, September 25th), Firefly Music Festival (Sunday, September 26th), and Outside Lands (Saturday, October 30th).

What’s your fave moment from the video? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over “Rumors” on the flip.