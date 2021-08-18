Bossip Video

The honeymoons continue on tonight’s episode of “Married At First Sight” season 13 and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported Michaela, a 30-year-old realtor, and Zack, a 27-year-old entrepreneur, might have married as strangers but after sharing grins and giggles and consummating their marriage (*wiggles eyebrows*)…

they seemingly have an air-tight bond.

The couple is now embarking on their honeymoon in the Florida Keys and while this should be a time for romance, something’s gone awry.

After confessing that he feels “horrible” and agreeing to sleep separately from his wife, Zack takes a COVID test and it, unfortunately, comes back positive.

“So I just found out I tested positive for COVID,”says Zack. “Michaela’s negative which I’m happy about but she’s obviously not excited.”

As you can imagine, Michaela’s concerned about her hubby’s wellbeing but she’s also pretty pissed. Michaela who was looking forward to spending time with her hubby and planned out “outfits and swimsuits for him”, laments that she doesn’t want to spend her honeymoon alone.

“I’m so annoyed Zackary,” says Michaela noting that it’s “so mean” that Zack wants to be away from her. “I didn’t do this to be single and do single s***. I’m married now and I can’t even have my man on my honeymoon.”

Yiiiiikes!

This all comes amid turbulence for another couple, Myrla and Gil, after Myrla whined about their honeymoon accommodations at the Isla Bella Beach Resort and compared it to a nursing home.

Will she loosen up? Only time will tell…

Check out an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode of “Married At First Sight” below.

#MAFS airs tonight at 8/9 C on Lifetime.