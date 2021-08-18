Bossip Video

Marvel pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman as his last performance airs in the latest episode of their new series, What If…?.

We are just two weeks away from the anniversary of one of the most shocking celebrity deaths in some time in the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The shock surrounding his death comes from the fact that no one outside of his family knew he was fighting for his life against colon cancer.

Even while fighting a silent battle, Chadwick delivered award-winning performances and always gave his all 100% every time he was on camera. Perhaps his biggest role was T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which helped him capture the heart of many from children around the world to adults who grew up with the comics.

Chadwick’s last performance to be released into the world is in Marvel’s new animated show, What If..?, in which he voices T’Challa for his final Hollywood endeavor. According to Entertainment Weekly, even in animated form, Chadwick made sure he didn’t compromise on who T’Challa was.

What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley tells EW that Boseman took great care to make sure his episode stayed true to who the character is despite all the pivotal changes to his background and upbringing. “He cared about T’Challa so much — all the actors care about these characters but Chadwick Boseman understood the power of Black Panther and his role as an icon,” she says. “He read the scripts beforehand, he would pass on some notes or thoughts. They were always smart, articulate, brilliant.” And he brought that same level of care into the recording booth. “He wanted to make sure he had the accent right, that it matched the movies, because he knew that because we’re animation, there’s going to be kids watching this,” Bradley says. “It was super important to him to make sure T’Challa is always presented as a role model and a hero. And luckily we were all on the same page.”

When Marvel’s What If…? was announced, we never thought it would be Chadwick’s last performance as T’Challa, but now, the series holds a special place in history. At the end of this week’s episode, Marvel pays tribute to Chadwick as their hero and inspiration. Plus, we are sure Disney will pay tribute to him in the upcoming Wakanda Forever sequel to Black Panther due out next summer, which could be even more emotional.