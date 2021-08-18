“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Ray FINALLY Meets Britney’s Family — And Finds Out The Last Guy Made It Hot For Him [VIDEO]

Sometimes you gotta be carefull what you wish for…

We’re a few days out from the next episode of WeTV’s guilty pleasure reality show, “Love After Lockup,” but lucky for y’all we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. If you’ll recall, last week Ray told Britney he wondered if she was ashamed of him because she had yet to tell her family he’d moved in and he still hadn’t met them. In this exclusive clip, we see Britney introducing Ray to her parents for the first time — and we won’t totally spoil it for you — but he doesn’t exactly get a warm welcome.

Check out the exclusive clip below:





Play



Whew that was rough. Also — we’re praying this relationship works out for both Ray and Britney’s sake. It definitely sounded like her ex-boyfriend did a lifetime of damage and she deserves some happiness.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what else to expect from the episode:

Rachel makes a shocking discovery about Doug. Daonte faces Nicolle’s ex. Lisa’s ex-con brother interrogates Stan. Jeff uncovers Anissa’s secret and a wild brawl breaks out. Josh gives Courtney a romantic surprise. Britney’s confession stuns her dad.

A brand new episode of “Love After Lockup” Friday, August 20 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on WeTV