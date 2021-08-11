“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Ray Believes Britney May Be Ashamed Of Him [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re still a couple of days away from the weekend but we’re definitely looking forward to Friday’s episode of “Love After Lockup!”

Lucky for all of us, we have an exclusive clip from this week’s “Love After Lockup” episode featuring Britney and Ray. In this clip, Ray asks Britney if she’s ashamed of him since she won’t introduce him to her family, most importantly, her mother. Check out the clip below:





Play



Gotta love how Ray doesn’t back down at all — Britney looks a little unsettled, but she should be thrilled she’s got a man who will stand his ground and isn’t afraid to be 100% invested in their relationship — shouldn’t she? What would you do if you were Britney? Do you think Ray was right to give her an ultimatum.

We’ll have to tune in on Friday to see what happens.

The new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday, August 13th at 9PM EST/ 8PM CST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

Who is your favorite couple this season on “Love After Lockup”? We’re really rooting for Ray and Britney — We think Daonte needs to RUN as far as possible from Nicolle. Pretty sure Anissa needs to do the same with Jeff too!