“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Ray Moves In With Britney Who Is Ready To “Feed Him And F*** Him” [VIDEO]

The new episode of “Love After Lockup” is coming in HOT!

“Love After Lockup” returns with a brand new episode Friday, July 30 and BOSSIP has an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip we see Ray moving into Britney’s house, where she’s ready for some relations and he’s nervous about her expectations, especially since he hasn’t been intimate in 3 years!

Check out the clip below:





Play



OH BOY! Ray is really in for it. Britney is clearly YEARNING for some loving… Meanwhile, we’re glad to hear that Ray is at least attracted to Britney and interested in being intimate with her, but it seems like he’s not quite ready to knock them boots after breakfast. How do you think this is gonna go?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Lisa’s risky run-in with the cops spells trouble; Daonte’s mom grills Nicolle; Jeff keeps a secret.

Okay now! We got to see Nicolle’s mom getting to know Daonte, we’re eager to see how she does with his folks. We’re a little nervous Nicolle is gonna say something that won’t be well received. We already know she led a wild life behind bars — but hopefully she knows not to tell Daonte’s mom about her exploits behind bars.

A brand new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday, July 30 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?