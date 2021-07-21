Bossip Video

Charlamagne Tha God has a new gig as a late-night show host for Comedy Central.

Charlamagne Tha God has evolved right in front of our eyes. We witnessed him in the early days alongside Wendy Williams on the radio, bringing uncomfortable truths to guests on The Breakfast Club, and most importantly, breaking the stigma on handling mental health. His journey is one that can inspire anyone and prove that everyone really has the same 24 hours, no pun intended.

Now, Variety is reporting his plate just a little fuller as the radio personality, best-selling author, and mental health advocate is adding talk show host to his plate.

The ViacomCBS channel has given a series order to “Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey.” The weekly half-hour show, to premiere Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET, promises to revolve around Charlamagne’s “culturally fluent take on social issues” and also feature sketches, interviews and “social experiments.” “Tha God’s Honest Truth” hails from MTV Entertainment Studios. Rachael Edwards (“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’N Out”) is showrunner and executive producer. Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht of CBS’ “The Late Show,” Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon and Norman Aladjem are also executive producers.

Comedy Central is the perfect audience for a show from Charlamagne, who has already made several appearances on other shows on the network and viewers will be familiar with him. Between The Breakfast Club, his podcast, running the Black Effect podcast network, and appearances, it’s safe to say he is one of the busiest men in show business. The show premieres on September 17th at 10 PM EST and we will update you with more details on the show as they become available.