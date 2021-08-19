Bossip Video

What’s happening here????

Yesterday, following months of not sharing anything on social media at all, Amber Rose shocked fans by putting her son’s father AE on blast alongside TWELVE of his side pieces.

Welp, Amber was telling the truth about her baby daddy according to him himself.

Last night AE proudly admitted to creepin’ with even more women on his famous baby mama in an interview and apparently, Amber has been turning a blind eye to his creepin’, says AE. He also admitted that he was “guilty of being a narcissist.”

AE, who works in the music industry and is from the Bay area, went live with radio personality Big Von to break his silence on claims he cheated on Amber after 4 years of trying to hide his “nature” to smash a surplus of sl*res. Von asked AE flat out if there were more than twelve women he had in his creepin’ rotation and he admitted there were more:

“You know when you ask a woman how many ni**as they been with? And they say like five, but you feel like it’s probably like 15? I love her though, that’s like my best friend and I love Bash, my stepson…but sh*ts that’s me. I like women.”

AE added that when it came to Amber finding out about the women she “should take her talents to the CIA” because “she’s good at it”.

Also, Amber seemed hopeful to patch things up despite publicly shaming AE, but unfortunately, he said he’s tired of embarrassing her and depriving himself of his “true nature.”

“I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this sh*t, you know, she love me but I don’t want to keep doing that to her,” said AE. “I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.” “I got caught before but she just had enough, obviously.” I’m me, nig**. Bi**hes like me and I fall victim to the s***, I get seduced. I be falling victim to the seduction. I’m guilty of being narcissistic, I’m guilty of stonewalling…”

AE also said he took issue with Muva not “keeping this between them.”

Whew! What an interesting fella, right? Hit play to hear AE break his silence on creepin’ claims below.