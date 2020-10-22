Bossip Video

Earlier this week, Amber Rose dropped by Adam 22’s No Jumper Show for a full-length interview.

During their conversation, Adam and Amber touch on all bases very candidly, leaving no stone unturned. Amber even opens up about her 2-year relationship with Kanye West, which she decided to end, but would turn into 10 years of bullying, according to her.

“I opted out,” discussing her relationship with Kanye “I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person and I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers? It’s like, bro. [He] took me around the world. Like, since when do you need 30 showers?”

Rose goes on to admit that she has no feelings for Kanye, she’s moved on and just wants to be left alone. When asked about Ye’s love for Trump, she admits that watching Trump, he shares similarities to Kanye that perfectly show how he probably sees himself in the Orange in Chief. Amber also talks about her journey into OnlyFans, admitting her “husband” AE is the creative director for her page and is very supportive.

“You know, I was a stripper for a long time. And I feel like, it’s like a digital strip club. It’s just fun for me. I feel like I’m going back to my roots. And you know, I think that a lot of people don’t like to admit it but—for example—when I was a stripper, the reaction I used to get when I went on stage? You don’t really get that reaction anymore as a famous person. You get a reaction but you get a very different reaction.”

Aside from her past relationships and OnlyFans, Amber also talks about motherhood and raising her children. She also reveals AE was supposed to be at Popsmoke’s house in Los Angeles the night he was killed, but she pressured him to stay home that night, luckily.

Amber Rose just celebrated her 37th birthday too!

You can watch the full interview below.