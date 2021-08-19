Bossip Video

Coolest shoot of 2021

In celebration of an incredible year in television, W Magazine released their second annual TV Portfolio where they asked the most sought-after and influential stars of the moment to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes.

This year’s portfolio features many of our faves including Emmy-nominated Jurnee Smollett dressed as Walter White from “Breaking Bad,” “P-Valley” star Brandee Evans dressed as Athena Grand from “9-1-1,” Oscar-worthy performer Colman Domingo dressed as Halston from the titular Netflix miniseries and several more.

Colman as Halston.

Brandee channeling Angela Bassett.

It also includes some of the year’s biggest stars including Elizabeth Olsen as Jessica Fletcher from “Murder, She Wrote,” Kaley Cuoco as a contestant from “The Bachelor”; Matthew Rhys as Ernest Hemingway; Lily Collins as Prue from “The Great British Baking Show”; Chiara Aurelia as Miriam from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; John Stamos as Elvis; Lili Reinhart as Beth Harmon from “The Queen’s Gambit”; Juno Temple as Eleven from “Stranger Things” along with Aidy Bryant, Andrew Koji, Christian Serratos, Christopher Meloni, Cristin Miloti, Dane DeHaan, Emma Corrin, Justice Smith, Kate Mara, Madison Lintz, Naomie Ackie, Natalia Dyer, Phoebe Dynevor, Savannah Welch, and Thuso Mbedbu.

But it’s lovable actress Jurnee Smollett who steals the show in Walter White’s tighty-whities that have a special place in every “Breaking Bad” fan’s heart.

“Bryan Cranston is one of my favorite actors,” she revealed. He’s such an antihero hero. [Laughs] He just raises hell. That was one of the shows I re-binged again, because it’s such good storytelling. He’s an ordinary guy who was driven by love and fear and a desire to provide for his family. Bryan’s ability to bring humanity to a character who does very questionable things is something that’s so inspiring to me as an actor.

