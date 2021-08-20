Bossip Video

If you were mad at Georgia going blue in 2020 then prepare to stay mad.

The 2020 election was one for the history books. Not only did it rid America of the orange Fanta-in-chief Donald Trump but it also saw a record number of Americans casting votes, many for the first time. A big part of that surge in ballots was a result of the work done by Black women like Stacey Abrams, Latosha Brown, and numerous others who pushed the voting agenda into every nook and cranny of public consciousness. It was unrelenting and necessary and everyone in this country, regardless of who you voted for, owes her a debt of gratitude.

Georgia, the state where voter suppression cheated Abrams out of her potential seat as Governor, is now one of the hottest beds of political tug-of-war in the country thanks to those aforementioned efforts. According to an article in the AJC, Georgia now has one of the highest voter registration rates int America with 95% of all eligible voters registered.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission cites that there are 7.2 million active registrations in the state which leaves only 387,000 eligible adults unregistered. That’s a damn impressive feat for a state that was thought to be perpetually red when it comes to national elections.

Thank you, ladies. Way to go, Georgia.