Thugger’s birthday bash was… wild

We’re pretty sure Young Thug is the only rapper to ever have lions, tigers, zebras, camels and mermaids at his star-studded birthday party that, based on the pink-splashed pics, was a striped, spotted and slimey good time inside and outside a luxurious Atlanta mansion.

Celebrity guests included Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, Gunna and many more who enjoyed a fun-filled night of spectacular safari shenanigans.

The very unique affair was one of several memorable moments for Thugger who was gifted with a pink Bentley from BFF Gunna for his now legendary 30th birthday.

The lavish Bentley set the tone for a series of extravagant gifts showered on Thugger this week.

Also worth noting is the always impressive work of extravagant eventress Hannah Kang who threw the animal-printed tmansion party of Thugger’s dreams.

She previously incorporated live animals at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’s star-studded Black tie affair with an epic guest list that included Diddy, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, Teyana Taylor, the City Girls, T.I. & Tiny, Druski, Ray J, and many more.

Guests were treated to a night of lavish exuberance, swanky cocktails, fabulous fashions, and revolving photo booth shenanigans at the luxuriously decorated Fox theater in downtown Atlanta.

Naturally, shameless Big Cat whisperer Carole Baskin pounced on the opportunity to criticize the use of caged tigers at the swanky event.

According to TMZ, she claimed “the animal was distressed by all the noise and chaos” and was pacing and mouth breathing because it wasn’t comfortable in the small cage.

She also urged authorities to investigate if the party had a permit to display the tiger which, of course, they had as confirmed by the Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources.

Fast-forward to this week and it certainly seems like Hannah has the event AND wild life worlds on lock in the A.