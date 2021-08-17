Bossip Video

BFF Goals!

In an evil world filled with negativity, we can always count on Gunna and Thugger‘s friendship to renew our faith in humanity while serving as BFF goals for their millions of fans.

Now, with seemingly more money than he can ever spend, Gunna went all the way out by gifting Thug with a pink Bentley for this 30th birthday.

The lavish Bentley was one of several extravagant gifts showered on Thugger at his star-studded bash in Atlanta.

There’s never a special occasion without Lil Baby showing out with the icy gifts.

This comes just a month after the “Best Friend” rapper did the gifting when Gunna was in the hospital for unknown reasons.

“Not one, not two, not three, but four,” Gunna said in the clip after receiving 4 Audemars Piguet watches as a ‘get well soon’ gift, going on to write “My twin ain’t never late. I think I’m feeling better already.”

The rapper was seen lying in a hospital bed while watching TV. Akademiks posted the video to his Instagram page, which seemed to be from Gunna’s Instagram stories, asking his followers to “pray for Gunna who in the hospital.”

To date, there’s been no further info about his hospital stay but we’re glad he bounced back.

A month earlier, Thugger joined Gunna for his silky spectacular ‘Playas Room’ experience with special guests Lil Baby, Future, Travis Scott, the Young Stoner life crew, and many more who enjoyed a glamorous night of Playboy mansion extravagance in Atlanta.

The buzzy event was one of TWO birthday bashes celebrating Gunna who appeared to have an amazing time surrounded by his own personal entourage of baddie bunnies that catered to his every need the entire night.

His second bash was hosted at the Highlight room in Hollywood with a legendary guest list that included Drake, Future, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, Justin Combs, Tristan Thompson, Metro Boomin, Wale, Nav, Scott Storch, and more.