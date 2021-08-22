Bossip Video

Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback didn’t turn out as gloriously as a lot of us expected, but she’s assuring fans that she’s far from finished with her legacy.

Richardson made her highly-anticipated return to the track on Saturday, August 21 during the Women’s 100-meter race at the Nike Prefontaine Classic in Oregon. The 21-year-old went up against Team Jamaica stars Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, who all dominated at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month.

Fans were excited to see Sha’Carri return following her controversial disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics over a positive marijuana test, but her performance left a lot of people disappointed, wanting the star to come back with a bang. In the end, Richardson finished in ninth place with a time of 11.14 seconds. After that, she withdrew herself from Saturday’s 200m competition.

In the 100-meter race, Elaine-Herah Thompson–who took home 3 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics–reigned victorious once again, winning the race with a time of 10.54. This makes her the second-fastest woman to almost sprint past track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner’s record of 10.49, which has not been defeated since 1988.

While people online certainly had a mouthful for Sha’Carri after her underwhelming performance, she wasn’t too upset. She talked to NBC after the race and assured fans she’s not going anywhere.