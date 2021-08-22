Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback didn’t turn out as gloriously as a lot of us expected, but she’s assuring fans that she’s far from finished with her legacy.
Richardson made her highly-anticipated return to the track on Saturday, August 21 during the Women’s 100-meter race at the Nike Prefontaine Classic in Oregon. The 21-year-old went up against Team Jamaica stars Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, who all dominated at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month.
Fans were excited to see Sha’Carri return following her controversial disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics over a positive marijuana test, but her performance left a lot of people disappointed, wanting the star to come back with a bang. In the end, Richardson finished in ninth place with a time of 11.14 seconds. After that, she withdrew herself from Saturday’s 200m competition.
In the 100-meter race, Elaine-Herah Thompson–who took home 3 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics–reigned victorious once again, winning the race with a time of 10.54. This makes her the second-fastest woman to almost sprint past track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner’s record of 10.49, which has not been defeated since 1988.
While people online certainly had a mouthful for Sha’Carri after her underwhelming performance, she wasn’t too upset. She talked to NBC after the race and assured fans she’s not going anywhere.
“I’m not upset with myself at all. This is one race. I’m not done,” she said. “You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s–t you want because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever, and can’t nobody ever take that away from me.”
Sha’Carri continued, “Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they’re not done seeing me yet — period.”
