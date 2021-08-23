Bossip Video

Iggy Azalea isn’t here for the gossip that’s currently making its rounds across the Internet about her rumored love-making with Tristan Thompson. The “fake news,” according to the star was ignited by Youtube Vlogger Tasha K during a recent episode of her show.

“Does (Khloe) know that Tristan and Miss Iggy are f******?”, the UNWINEWITHTASHAK host said. (Skip to listen at the 11:06 mark!)





As the rumor began to spread across the interwebs, The “Fancy” rapper took to Twitter to shut down the flippant remark. Calling the blogger “bored”, Iggy set the record straight.

“Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y’all are really that bored?!?!” “Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON,” she added in a follow-up tweet. “S*** is very very weird behavior.”

Before this gossip surfaced, Tristan personally defended himself against a rumor that he and Khloe were back together.

“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,” he tweeted earlier in the week.

While Iggy isn’t dating Tristan, if you can recall, she’s dated an NBA player in the past. The “Problem” artist was in a relationship with L.A. Lakers shooting guard Nick Young in 2013. The former couple got engaged two years later but officially went their separate ways in 2016 after the baller was caught on video confessing his infidelity towards the rapstress. Iggy then reviewed security footage in their home and confirmed Young’s creeping.

