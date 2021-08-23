Bossip Video

Ashli Babbitt is dead. Ashli Babbitt is dead because she stormed the Capitol on 1/6 with her fellow MAGA morons and a police officer gunneed her down as she attempted to breach the house floor. Back in June, we reported that Babbitt’s family had filed suit against the Capitol Police demanding that they publicly release the name of the cop who killed her in addition to asking for $10 million. Fortunately for us, the taxpayers, the Babbitts will be paid in dust.

According to a DailyMail report, the Capitol police have all but closed this case officially and forever. The lawsuit will play out in court but as far as the department is concerned, there will be no disciplinary action taken against the unnamed officer. Until they are forced by governing bodies, they will also not be releasing the shooter’s name citing public safety precautions. They released a statement making it clear that they are sleeping well at night despite Ashli’s demise:

‘USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,’ the agency stated in a press release.

The family wants to haggle over whether or not the officer gave a “verbal command” before discharging his weapon but we’re pretty sure that if Ashli had just complied…