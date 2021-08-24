Bossip Video

All good things must come to an end.

Insecure fans are sharing a collective sigh worldwide as Issa Rae took to social media this week to announce the premiere date for the fifth and final season of the show.

“The wait is almost over. The final season. October,” a post from Insecure’s HBO account read on August 23.

Fans instantly poured into the comment section to respond to the shocking news.

“Time to start rewatching from the beginning then!” wrote one user. While another person replied, “It’s so hard to say goodbye to Issa Rae. Not my favorite show lawd! Take me!”

We’re not crying…. you’re crying!

Back in January, Rae shared a statement to Deadline detailing her plans of pulling the plug on the Emmy nominated series.

“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” said Issa. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.

Before fans clutched their bellies with laughter from Insecure, the Golden Globe nominee garnered much attention for her hilariously funny YouTube series Awkward Black Girl in 2011. The show followed the socially awkward adventures of Issa’s character “J” who strives to interact with co-workers and love interests who more times than not place her into some pretty uncomfortable situations. The web series grew so big that its second season premiered with Pharrell’s Williams i am OTHER platform in 2012.

Luckily for Issa fans, this won’t be the last we see of the star. Issa Rae has lent her creative genius to a new show called Sweet Life: Los Angeles on HBO Max. The unscripted series “follows a friend group comprised of seven Black twenty-somethings working to attain success in Los Angeles,” The Knockturnal notes. The 36-year-old writer will executive produce the new series which made its debut with the network earlier this month.





It’s a bitter-sweet moment for real! We’re hella hype for the new season of Insecure, but sad to see it go.