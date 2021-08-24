Bossip Video

Louisiana residents are in disbelief after their fun day filming the trendy crate challenge ended with a drive-by shooting, killing two and injuring one.

This weekend, seemingly out of nowhere, everyone began stacking crates and attempting to walk up and down them. The crate challenge came like a thief in the night and swept through the nation. The videos are highly addicting as virtually no one can complete the task at hand, plus, the falls are tragic and we all love cheering for someone to complete the challenge even though we know the likely outcome. Few have completed the task and when they do, no one is interested because we thrive off of the chaos of a good fall.

Now, according to Meaww, Shreveport Louisiana residents are mourning after their attempt to film the crate challenge ended in tragedy.

A shocking video emerged this week showing the moment a group of friends was shot during a drive-by shooting while filming TikTok’s viral Milk Crate Challenge. Three people died after the shooting. The shooting incident reportedly took place on Sunday, August 22, outside Linwood Public Charter School, where the group was filming a video of “The Crate Challenge,” a viral trend that sees people stacking up a pyramid of up to eight milk crates, try to climb the top, and then descend from the other side without falling. Crate Challenge videos have inundated social media, but the trend has been widely criticized after it resulted in a number of severe injuries.

KSLA News 12 reported that two people were shot outside the school at 5:36 p.m. One survived and another passed away. The police were later called to the nearby Circle K on East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive where a woman was found dead in the back seat of a car at 6:11 p.m.

“Authorities now say that she too was a victim of the drive-by shooting in front of Linwood Public Charter School. Family members have since identified her as 19-year-old Paris King. The driver of the vehicle in which the woman was found told police that he sped away after his vehicle was fired upon then stopped at East 70th at Gilbert Avenue when he realized she had died, a police spokesman said.”

The saddest part is this taking place outside of a school where kids could have been easily hit in the crossfire. What should have been a day of fun and maybe mild injuries has turned into a day the neighborhood will never forget and three funerals they have to attend. Senseless violence stealing the joy from the community it should be protecting.

You can watch the video of the challenge below.