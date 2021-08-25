Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion has been cleared to release her remix to BTS’s smash hit, “Butter.”

On Tuesday, August 24, the Houston-born rapper filed new court documents saying that her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, was blocking her from appearing on a remix of BTS’s “Butter,” set to drop this Friday. She asked a Texas judge to step in and apply a previous ruling permitting her to release new music here, as well.

According to the documents, Meg filed an emergency temporary restraining order to allow the remix’s release after 1501 CEO Carl Crawford and his partner, Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince, refused to approve the track. The docs go on to claim that 300 Entertainment, which distributes her music through 1501, co-signed 1501’s decision to block the forthcoming release.

Luckily for Thee Stallion and for fans, a Texas judge ruled in favor of her request to extend the temporary restraining order, permitting her to release a “Butter” remix on Friday.

The court found that “failure to enter a temporary restraining order at this time would cause irreparable injury.” The order also said that Crawford, 1501 Certified Entertainment, J. Prince and 300 Entertainment “have recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of her new music, which would irreparably damage her goodwill, reputation, and overall music career and infringes on her rights to self-expression through her music.”

Amid this loss for 1501 and 300, Carl Crawford took to Instagram to post a cryptic message about the whole thing, writing, “Even when I lose I still win, Don’t let that go over y’all head.”

Technically, he’s right, if he’s talking about the fact that he still gets paid for the release of this remix…which makes you wonder why he didn’t want it put out in the first place.

A new hearing on Megan Thee Stallion’s restraining order has now been set for September 10.