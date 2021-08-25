Bossip Video

WELP! That came fast!

Sex-working content creators and the people who pay them can rejoice now that OnlyFans won’t be moving forward with their explicit content ban.

On Wednesday, the company issued a statement on Twitter saying that they had “secured assurances necessary to support” their “diverse creator community.” The London-based company attributed the swift change to a number of negotiations they were able to make with banks to pay the platforms content creators including those who share sexually explicit material.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” a tweet from the company added.

As previously reported OF got PUMMELED (no pun) with backlash after news broke that it was essentially abandoning adult entertainers and people surmised that OF’s days were numbered. Now it looks like amid the backlash, the platform’s saying it was “OnlyKidding.”

This is good news for all the sex workers, porn stars, and celebs who have been raking in millions with the site since it made waves during the start of the pandemic last year. Mia Khalifa, Blac Chyna, and Safaree are among the big names who have hit the jackpot creating NSFW content with the platform.

Back in July of last year, rapper Rubi Rose made headlines after she was able to rake in $100,000 in just two days from recycling some of her risque photos from Instagram onto her OnlyFans page. A subscription to the rhymer’s account cost fans a whopping $49.99 a month.

Last year Bella Thorne joined the platform and the “Shake It Up” star cashed out on $1 million after subscribers flocked to her profile within 24 hours. For $20 a month, fans can take a closer look into the personal life of Thorne’s busy career. The former Disney star documents her day-to-day life through a series of videos and photos.

“OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me,” she told PAPER back in August of last year.

This is certainly sad news for Tyga who just announced that he was planning to unveil a competitor that could potentially rival against OnlyFans with his new site ‘Myystar.’ The “Rack City” rapper boasted that his new business venture would be “futuristic” and “better quality” adding that the company would only take a 10% fee from content creators. OnlyFans reportedly takes 20%, Myystar’s press release notes.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Tyga was reportedly the fourth top earner on the platform, allegedly raking in almost $8 million. His earnings slightly trail behind his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne, and Cardi B, who joined the platform back in August of last year.

