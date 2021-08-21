Bag Secured: Tyga Announces New Platform ‘Myystar’ 24 Hrs After OnlyFans New Ban

Our boy is in his bag and we aren’t mad at him! Tyga is changing the game by deleting his OnlyFans account to launch competitor platform ‘Myystar’ and a real rack city of his own looks even more like a reality now.

Tyga announced on Friday that he deleted his OnlyFans account and plans to launch a competing platform called Myystar, almost one year after joining the site. The news broke just 24 hrs after OnlyFans announced plans to ban sexually explicit content come this fall in October. That clearly gives Tyga enough time to recruit creators for his new platform.

The Compton rapper took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing:

“Just deleted my Onlyfans, starting my own platform @myystar8 more futuristic, better quality & only 10% fee. Creators will also be able to make content of their choice! Apply now to be first to get a invite. Myystar.com.”

So what exactly is Myystar? Well, Myystar is a platform that will provide content creators with more creative freedom and will only take 10 percent of users’ earnings, a sizable deduction from OnlyFans’ 20 percent fee. Okay T-Raww we see you, but wait there’s more!

Beyond explicit photos and videos, Tyga says the platform will house content from podcasters, comedians, athletes and musicians. He’ll also allow creators to sell NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as features relevant to the music industry. If you aren’t up on game about NFTs, we suggest you do some research and gain some insight into this lucrative business. *Wink wink*

“I pay attention to the culture,” Tyga says. “I’ve always liked to be on the pulse and see what everybody’s feeling. It was just curiosity.”

Ryder Ripps will serve as creative director and control design for Myystar. Ryder has worked behind branding for VFILES and 88RISING, Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack and Kanye West‘s DONDA, so it’s irrefutable to say Tyga’s new baby is in safe hands.

“I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their revenue is at,”Tyga told Forbes. “I want to give those people hope.”

Fans weighed in on social media and it seems like they’re also here for Tyga’s new venture.

If you’re interested in joining this platform, just know Tyga will start off by recruiting Myystar talent on an invite-only basis so get your content up and maybe you’ll be chosen!