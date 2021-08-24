BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide: ‘Space Jam A New Legacy’ Is A Looney-Tooney Explosion Of Eye-Popping Family-Friendly Fun In 4K

Pardon our lateness, but we couldn’t wrap this season of the “BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide” without talking about one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the season — ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Our editors Alex Ford and Janeé Bolden chopped it up about this epic animated meets live action sequel, which finds LeBron James filling Michael Jordan’s proverbial shoes as an NBA baller with two young sons he is grooming to follow his pro-basketball path. His younger son Dom (a child prodigy) is actually more interested in gaming and when Bron brings him along to a Warner Bros. pitch meeting he hits it off with a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence character named Al-G Rhythm (played by Don Cheadle) who ends up enlisting him in a sinister plot.

Check out the full episode of “BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide” for more on ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ below:

Did you see this film yet? What were your thoughts? Who was your favorite character? Do you prefer the sequel or the original?

Stay tuned for more episodes of the ‘BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide.’