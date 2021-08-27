Bossip Video

“Our relationship is some fake bulls***, nonexistent…”

After a big blowup, things are awkward between the ladies of “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported Dr. Wendy Osefo delivered some “God’s payback pummeling” to Gizelle Bryant for gossiping about Eddie Osefo cheating allegations. Gizelle’s bestie also caught some strays when she questioned why Wendy was so upset.

During that blowup, “Zen Wen” shadily said that the Green-Eyed Bandits don’t have room to talk considering that their relationships are “non-existent”, something both bandits took offense to.

Now that things have cooled down, however, can Wendy keep it cordial? Candiace Dillard hopes so.

On Sunday’s episode, viewers will see the aftermath of the argument and hostess Candiace trying to lighten the mood with a toast to “forgiveness.”

Unfortunately for her, Wendy says in a confessional that her “toast sucks” and she’s seen stiffly standing next to Gizelle while taking the shot.

Later when it’s time for dinner, Robyn gets a call from her longtime love Juan Dixon and uses it as an opportunity to troll Wendy.

“Hi, my nonexistent partner! How are you?” says Robyn to Juan while sitting across from the professor. Juan’s clearly confused but Robyn keeps going. “Oh, we have a nonexistent relationship. Did you know that?!” “Better stop playin’ with me,” responds Juan before ending the phone call.

Robyn then asks Wendy directly if she’s going to ignore her like she’s ignoring, Gizelle.

“That’s a great question,” responds Wendy.

Check out Robyn’s trolling in the exclusive clip below.

This episode is rightfully titled “Talk To The Braids”, check out an official description for more of what to expect.

After an explosive confrontation in Williamsburg, tension is at an all-time high between Wendy and the Green-Eyed Bandits. As hostess, Candiace hopes the ladies of the Estate and Cottage can twerk it out. Back home, Ashley hopes Michael is going to be a more attentive husband and father. Karen is inducted as the ambassador of Surry County and during her acceptance speech, she reveals some surprising news.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.