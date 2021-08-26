Bossip Video

“Where Is Your Pimp?!”

The #RHOP season six midseason trailer has arrived and we’re finally seeing what led two housewives to tantrumly toss lettuce leaves in each other’s direction. As previously reported this season’s already ripe with drama including that moment when Dr. Wendy Osefo obliterated Gizelle Bryant with THAT “God’s payback” read.

Now it looks like there are even more messy moments to come.

The new trailer centers around Karen and Ray Huger’s 25th-anniversary vow renewal ceremony and we see the happy couple slow dancing to Macy Gray [in the flesh!] while other relationships are highlighted.

A postpartum Ashley apparently isn’t sleeping in the same bed as her hubby Michael, “Drive Back” boos Candiace and Chris are seen discussing finances, and Robyn and Juan are butting heads over ancient baggage in their relationship.

Not everyone’s relationship is rocky however, newbie Mia and her hubby G are kiki’ing about him bringing his Cialis pills on a trip and the 68-year-old advises the other Potomac couples to “go to the buck naked club.” Mind you, that’s exactly how he met his bartender turned gyrating gentleman’s club dancer wife.

Later, things heat up when house hubbies Michael and Chris apparently see each other for the first time since they had a bro-tastic shouting/shoving match last season and a fed-up Candiace calls it the “whitest privilege she’s ever seen.”

Later Candiace trades middle fingers with Ashley before likening Mia’s hubby to “her pimp.” Mia takes it all in stride however and says “the hoe is here” before casually chucking caesar salad in Candiace’s direction. And yes, the openly emotional housewife folds a tissue into origami and sheds a tear afterward. It’s only right, we love to see it.

Now this, THIS is a show!

Watch the #RHOP season six midseason trailer below.