Two Real Housewives of Potomac are steaming mad over allegations that they instigated that big blowup at a winery.

After Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard got into a physical altercation, people pointed fingers at several people. Monique of course caught flack for dragging Candiace by the hair and admitting that she was unremorseful afterward and Candiace caught flack as well from people adamant that she “poked the bear” and “provoked” Monique by telling her to “drag her.”

Interestingly enough, however, they weren’t alone in catching flack; Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant were blasted as well.

The Grand Dame Karen Huger recently said that she believes Robyn and Gizelle instigated the incident between Candiace and Monique. According to the Grand Dame, they’re partly to blame for instigating the Cabernet Combat by “forcing Candiace and Monique” to have a conversation at the winery.

“For me what was clear, was that some of the girls I.E. Robyn and Gizelle wanted Monique and Candiace to have a conversation,” said Karen during the Bravo After Show. “I celearly said that they weren’t ready. I said ‘No, please don’t force them to have a conversation.’Gizelle will strike a match, let it burn, and walk away. And that’s what she did.”

Housewife Ashley Darby also agreed.

“I mean I think we all thought it and just no one thought to say it but Karen said it,” said Ashley.

But Robyn and Gizelle were extremely offended to hear Karen say that “this [the fight]” is what they wanted.

“At the winery, after the fight, Gizelle and I are over off to the side and Karen walks over to us and she literally said; ‘This is what we wanted,'” said Robyn. “How dare you! You’re the one who could have prevented this a long time ago,” she added. “We had zero to do with that!” “We told her shut up and sit down!” said Gizelle.

Karen’s not only in her shady assertation. Several RHOP fans have flooded both Robyn and Gizelle with shade for “instigating” the Shiraz scuffle.

What do YOU think??? Are the so-called “green-eyed bandits” to blame for the Monique Vs. Candiace fight???