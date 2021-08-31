Bossip Video

Drake is kicking off his Certified Lover Boy rollout with new billboards, merch, and an album cover reveal.

One of the main questions on every music enthusiast’s mind all year has been, “when is Drake dropping his album?” Toward the end of last year, the rapper explained the reasoning behind the heart shaved into his head and revealed Certified Lover Boy would be the title of his upcoming album. Thanks to an injury and COVID-19, we have yet to get the album.

Drake promised that by the end of the summer, he would release the album, and luckily for us, he is keeping his word. A week after Kanye West released his album DONDA, Drake is following up with his release on September 3.

Yesterday, he took to Instagram to reveal the artwork for the project by Damien Hurst, though many refused to believe it would be his album cover. Elliott Wilson went on to confirm it is indeed the album cover.

Musically, Drake hasn’t given any more insight into the music on the album but from the cover art, many seem to think he’s hinting at having 12 perfect songs ready to go. Of course, we know the music will deliver, but the rollout aspects are what people will always remember and other artists will try to replicate for years to come. Drake dropped some new billboards in Toronto to hype people with lyrics from the album.

Drake is in the middle of an eleven-year run and people are still pressuring him for a classic when he’s given us plenty–but what’s a new Drake rollout without insane takes from the purists? Until Friday, we will just have to continue enjoying this rollout.