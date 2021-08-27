Bossip Video

After Kanye West sends Drake a picture of the Joker, Drake decided to go full Joker and hacking ESPN’s SportsCenter telecast to announce his album release date.

Over a year ago, Drake dropped his first single from his forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, featuring Lil Durk. Over a year later, we still do not have the album, which was first delayed after Drake suffered an ACL injury at the top of the year.

Of course, during the long wait, the rapper has dropped several verses and even a 3-pack to hold fans over. We all expected the album would be coming toward the end of the summer, then, Kanye West appeared out of nowhere and has dominated the music cycle and headlines ever since.

Kanye has indirectly challenged Drake to release his album with his close friends directly asking when Drake is dropping. Drake has avoided the drama and only mentioned Kanye in his latest feature on Trippie Redd’s album, after which Kanye posted a screenshot sending Drake a picture of the Joker.

Earlier today, in real joker fashion, Drake “hacked” the SportsCenter newscast to announce his album is coming next week. Certified Lover Boy will officially release on September 3rd. Will Kanye release the same day? Stay tuned to find out.