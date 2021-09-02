Is Kim Kardashian West Konsidering ReKonciling With KanYe West Amid ‘DONDA’ Video Drop AND A Cheating Admission?!

KimYe forever? Is the DONDA divorce really donezo?

Despite filing for divorce in February, Kim Kardashian West has been in the building for all of Kanye’s DONDA events impressing the public with her support so much so that the estranged couple have folks wondering whether they might be working out their issues.

E! News is the latest outlet reporting that Kim is “open” to the possibility of getting back together according to a source.

“Kim is not rushing the divorce,” the source shares. “She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward.” The insider says the co-parents “are finally in a great place and Kim wants to enjoy this time and be a family unit.”

While Kim is reportedly “really happy” to be getting along right now, the source notes it’s even more important to her “for the sake of the kids, who are really close to their dad.”

Meanwhile, the source claims Kanye has higher hopes:

“Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger.”

It’s not just at his concerts that KimYe have been able to spend time together. We told you a few weeks ago about a family outing the Wests took to San Francisco with their four kids. More recently Kim and Kanye had a lunch date in Malibu. But of course the biggest step may actually be Kim donning a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown and veil at Kanye’s Chicago DONDA event.

A second source for E! says Kim “wanted” to wear the wedding dress at Ye’s event:

“She respects and trusts him fully as a creative, so when he asked her to be part of his performance art performance, she happily wanted to support him,” the second insider shared.

We’re glad it’s what she wanted, because Kanye has definitely immortalized the moment by using footage from the even for his “Come To Life” video which dropped today.





Play



Now before we get too excited about this latest display of endearment, there’s been a whole lot of lyrical decoding going on since DONDA dropped on Sunday and some folks are saying Kanye appears to be confessing to CHEATING on Kim sometime between when Saint and Chicago were born.

In his new song “Hurricane,” Ye raps:

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin'”

A source tells PEOPLE that the lyrics are “in a way [Kanye’s] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability.”

Did that sound like an apology to you? And does the accountability make up for all the other disrespect along the way? We understand that seven years of marriage is a lot to throw away BUT it had to take a lot to finally file for divorce. Do you think Kim should reconsider or turn her name into an acronym and Keep It Moving?