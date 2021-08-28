Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been awful friendly over the past few weeks throughout the latter’s album rollout, and that could be a sign that their divorce is being put on hold.
Following Kim’s appearance at Ye’s most recent DONDA listening session, where she appeared in a wedding dress, fans were immediately convinced their performance symbolized a rebirth of their marriage. While that might not be completely true–at least, yet–they are reportedly working on their relationship behind the scenes.
According to reports from TMZ, sources close to the couple say there actually is a chance they could get back together. Kim and Kanye been spending time together privately and “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”
Their sources go on to say their divorce is still on, but it’s possible Kim could withdraw the divorce petition. Of course, there’s a lot of love and history between the former pair–but that doesn’t change the many areas of disagreement that have to be worked out.
The publication goes on to report that one of the glimmers of hope is that Kim and Ye both want what’s best for their kids, and if they can work things out, it’s a win for the entire family. Their sources say Kim and Kanye’s main focus is to keep a healthy foundation of love and support for their four kids, which is perfectly demonstrated by Kim bringing them to all three of Ye’s DONDA listening events.
While previous reports stated that the wedding dress appearance in Chicago was simply a favor Kim was doing for Ye, it seems like it really could symbolize a new beginning in their relationship. I mean…come on, would you show up in a wedding dress for your estranged husband mid-divorce?!
