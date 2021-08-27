Bossip Video

Kanye West reunites with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian-West to close out his hometown DONDA show.

Last night, Kanye West brought his DONDA listening session to his other hometown of Chicago. The packed house was treated to a new version of his 10th studio album, which is still supposedly coming out later today.

The show started off with DaBaby joining Kanye on stage while a new verse from him was featured on “Jail.” The song featured Jay-Z in the previous two events, hinting that the throne was back together, and while the internet was upset about the removal of Jay-Z, the Chicago crowd seemed to pay it little mind.

As the show progressed, Kanye West brought out others including Marilyn Manson, Travis Scott, Don Tolliver, Westside Gunn, and others. The crowd was roaring for Mr. West, however, when he brought out Rooga and played “G’D Anthem,” the entire arena filled with Chicagoans’ energy changed and Solider Field was rocking. Even the staff broke couldn’t keep their composure for their latest up-and-coming hometown rapper on stage with Kanye.

Aside from that moment, the moment of the night was Kanye West seemingly setting himself on fire, symbolizing the idea that he was letting his old self go.

Then, he met his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in the crowd while she was wearing a wedding dress, suggesting the couple may have worked their issues out and KimYe is back.

FashionBombDaily reports that Kim’s bridal dress is from Balenciaga’s Couture 2021 collection. Here’s a closeup look.

You know the old saying; you want to be single out here until you out here. After a few weeks and rapping about how no one would be flyer than his ex, Kanye West seemingly isn’t losing his family anymore.

Maybe…