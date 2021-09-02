Bossip Video

Drake reveals features for his new album, Certified Lover Boy, on billboards from NYC to Los Angeles.

We are in the final few hours of Drake’s rollout for his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, after a lengthy wait. Even with the delay, Drake has blessed us with features and loosies to hold us over–but, of course, fans still want the album.

For this rollout, Drake has been giving away free merchandise at Wedding Chapels in Los Angeles, Vegas, and Atlanta. Aside from the free merchandise, he also has been posting his lyrics on billboards across the United States and Canada. With this, Drake is proving why he may be the king of shareable marketing content.

While many have argued the rollout is lackluster for the biggest artist in the world, it seems to be proving effective for his fanbase to be hyped for the music itself. The hype is off the charts and fans are wondering who’s on the album, a question Drake answered with even more billboards in Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Los Angeles, and NYC at the same time.

Of course, the GOAT is Jay-Z, but he also confirmed Giveon, Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Future, Project Pat, Yebba and Lil Durk are featured on CLB.

One last billboard was revealed last night for the city of Houston that sent Twitter into a frenzy. The billboard revealed the ‘hometown hero’ of Houston was on the album, leaving many in confusion on who it was. Could it be Travis Scott, Trae The Truth, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, or Lizzo? Guess we will find out tonight when the album releases.