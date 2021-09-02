Bossip Video

The Rock, Ryan Reynolds AND Gal Gadot??

A big, loud, action-packed blockbuster starring three of Hollywood’s biggest stars? On Netflix?? Oh yes, “Red Notice” has everything you’d want in a movie with fast cars, big guns and deluxe turtlenecks.

There’s Wonder Woman, Deadpool and The Rock (who finally makes his superhero debut as Black Adam next year) dodging missiles aimed directly at him. It’s all very ridiculous (in the best possible way) and we can’t wait to watch it in our living room.

Peep the explosive trailer below:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice—the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted—goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case.

His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot).

The high-flying adventure takes the trio around the world, across dance floors, jungles and a secluded prison where they find themselves stuck in each other’s company. The all star cast is joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous.

According to Deadline’s Mike Fleming, the buzzy film is one of Netflix’s biggest feature commitments at $130 million.

Universal and Legendary originally landed the Johnson project in a multi-studio auction, with The Rock getting his $20M payday before ultimately deeming it too expensive and the rest is streaming history.

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper), “Red Notice” premieres on Netflix on November 12, 2021.