WELP if it wasn’t already abundantly clear, Lil Nas X does not care what you think. Hi, Boosie!

The terrifically trolling rapper has announced that his Montero album will be released on September 17. To mark the project’s “impending” delivery, the rapper did an over-the-top pregnancy shoot, complete with a burgeoning baby bump and flower crown in photos for PEOPLE.

The “Industry Baby” rapper told PEOPLE exclusively that he conceptualized the shoot after listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on his new song “Dolla Sign Slime” for the first time.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he said, “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'” “I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant,'” he continues. “So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing.”

Montero features not only Megan but Elton John on”One of Me,” Miley Cyrus on “Am I Dreaming” and Doja Cat on “Scoop.”

The rapper’s “pregnancy pics” come after he spoofed Drakes Certified Lover Boy album.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way the universe is lining up this perfect for this to happen,” he said.

He added that he’s the “father AND the mother” of his project.

And while some folks have been praising the creative photos, others OF COURSE are pretty pissed. In true Lil Nas X fashion, he’s now trolling detractors who are sending homophobic hellfire his way.

He’s cackling at comedian Donnell Rawlings who is positively baffled about how to explain a publicity stunt Queen to his son…

and guffawing about people claiming that he’s influencing children to be gay.

He also facetiously announced that he’s having a baby shower.

LMAO! If trolling was a person…

Somewhere there’s a certain Baton Rouge rapper steaming mad and preparing to rant nonstop nonsensically.

Prepare yourselves.