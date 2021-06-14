Heyyy Jaylen

After winning with “P-Valley,” “Power Book II: Ghost” and, most recently, “Run The World,” STARZ expanded its impressive original programming slate with “Blindspotting”–a buzzy series-based-on-a-movie that picks up where the 2018 film left off.

The film follows Daveed Diggs (Collin) as he maneuvers through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning in his Oakland neighborhood. His bond with volatile best friend Miles (Rafael Casal) gets tested when Collin witnesses a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets.

We’ll stop there but the Indie gem garnered critical acclaim while setting the tone for the new series starring “Hamilton” alum Jasmine Cephas Jones as Ashley who’s forced to move in with the mother of her boyfriend Miles and his half-sister Trish following his arrest.

And, as you can guess, Trish is the quite the character played by grilled up and gorgeous actress Jaylen Barron who stunned at the red carpet premiere in LA.

Other guests spotted on the carpet included “P-Valley” stars Brandee Evans and J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Rafael Casal and Kehlani.

Peep the carpet flicks below:

“Blindspotting” airs every Sunday at 9 pm and might just be your new fave Starz show (that isn’t “Run The World”).

“It’s amazing, it’s empowering,” said Jasmine Cephas Jones about the woman-focused cast in an interview with Complex. It’s honestly a breath of fresh air. There haven’t been many opportunities like this, and all of these women are so good at what they do and are so hilarious and funny. Candace (Nicholas-Lippman) and Jaylen really hold those comedy beats so, so well, and it was just so much fun playing with them.”

Will you be tuning in this season? Tell us down below and enjoy some of Jaylen’s hottest pics on the flip.