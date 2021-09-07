Bossip Video

A number of #RHOA stars of past and present supported NeNe Leakes during an emotional service for her late husband.

Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Lisa Wu, Marlo Hampton, Eva Marcille, Drew Sidora, and more attended a celebration of life for Gregg Leakes held at NeNe’s Linnethia Lounge.

During the event that was decorated with pictures of Gregg…

several singers including KeKe Wyatt, Tamar Braxton, Yolanda Adams, Le’Andria Johnson, Kim Burrell, and Shena Renee tributed the businessman who passed away on September 1 from colon cancer.

Additional attendees included Pastor Jamal Bryant who shared encouraging words, rapper Trina who told NeNe that she “loved her” on her InstaStory, Karlie Redd, #RHOP’s Charisse Jackson Jordan, Laura Govan, Coach Stormy and more.

At one point NeNe addressed the attendees and thanked them for their well-wishes before dancing and celebrating the man she married in 1997.

The Linnethia Lounge’s official page also paid tribute to Gregg…

and NeNe added on her page “Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it💔.”

Prior to his passing, Gregg spoke on his cancer diagnosis and thanked NeNe for being his “light” while he fought it.

“You never know what’s in you until you at that door,” said Gregg on #RHOA. “I never thought I had it in me to fight cancer. Now, I want to beat cancer’s a**.” You have been my light. I couldn’t do this without you. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t even try. So I want to thank you, baby,” he added to NeNe.

R.I.P. Gregg Leakes.