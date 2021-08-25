Bossip Video

Porsha Williams KNOWS you think her copious cornbread-fed cakes are fictitious and she’s issuing a response.

After defending fellow knifed up housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo, the #RHOA star recently decided to share a body-positive post of her “fupa” featuring her natural baaawdy that’s liposuction and tummy tuck-free.

“If you have a** and have not had lipo or tummy tuck dis what yo stomach and body gone look like!” Porsha captioned a pic of herself in a n orange Amazon dress. “Get whatever surgery you want but at least remember if you have a fupa or gut it’s OKKKKK.”

Unfortunately for her, several people hopped in the comments to accuse her of lying about knifing up her pernicious peach. One fan, in particular, wrote in Bravo insider @ThePeachReport’s comments section;

“Girl BYE! You know damn well you had a [sic] a** done and tummy tuck and breast, what kills be [sic] is when you women try to lie.”

Porsha then clapped back insisting that she’s not only natural but also trying to send a positive message about body image.

“You follow me so you already know I would just as proud to show my fake a** like I did in naming my fake breast “Coco & Chanel!” Why be negative why don’t you want this message to land for girls or women who feel the need to be perfect because of the gram! Why can’t I try to help with that so-called celeb body image! If people or even me want lipo fine but we should still feel good with our regular ol’ self as well! We are normal just like anybody It’s good to be reminded sometimes between my edited photoshoots and glam posts. Be blessed”

Ooop! Porsha HAS been open about having breast augmentation surgery, she debuted her new boobs “Coco & Chanel” during the Season 6 reunion in 2014. She’s always maintained however that she’s simply “cornbread fed” when it comes to her thickness. Here’s the star back in 2013.

Porsha also responded to more fan comments on her personal Instagram.

When one fan asked; “Be honest. Have you had a BBL before?” Porsha responded, “Now why the hell would I be saying this if I had a BBL?”

She also took things a step further and shared pics of her body since joining #RHOA in 2012. She also included previous pics from back in the day noting that “when she grows, it grows.”

“Don’t Play with me beeeen stacked! 👏🏾 Tried to help but some of y’all crazy 😂😂😂 ” Porsha captioned a pic.

You tell us, do YOU think Porsha’s knifed up her audacious a$$ets?

Furthermore, why do people care?