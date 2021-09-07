Nicki and Rih are up to something

RIHANNA AND NICKI MINAJ ARE COMING pic.twitter.com/f5mpjpmgvo — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) September 6, 2021

After months of loud whispers about a potential collab between Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, the boo’d up stars reunited for a couples night in NYC that sent the Barbz and Navy into a frenzy.

crop the hand off Nicki’s arm and the hand off Rih’s shoulder & this will be perfect https://t.co/dD54RGwjl6 — tired. (@PharaohJas) September 6, 2021

Less interesting was the inclusion of Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty and Rih’s boo thang A$AP Rocky who were overshadowed by Mommy Minaj’s precious little one Papa Bear who turns 1 later this month.

NICKI AND RIHANNA YESSSS pic.twitter.com/wB4zljKqBx — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) September 6, 2021

Minaj posted about the link up Instagram, uploading a group photo with the caption, “#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkS**t #YKTFV.”

This comes months after fans suspected the two of working on something together.

Rihanna and Nicki think they slick 🥱 Drop the video 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/OGPkDF98xm — Jordan (@Thatboijor__) May 11, 2021

In separate posts, they can be seen rocking the same Bottega Veneta mesh stretch heels ($930) in different colors which, naturally, intensified suspicious about some sort of collab.

The last time the duo collaborated was when they teamed up for the song “Fly” off Nicki’s debut album “Pink Friday” before going their separate ways and enjoying massive success in their own lanes.

In a now-infamous Queen radio episode, Nicki addressed their “feud” that appears to be over based on Rihanna re-following her on Instagram.

While taking calls from fans, Nicki was asked if the “Rihanna situation” was ever gonna be cleared up” to which she responded “What Rihanna situation?” before hanging up after the fan asked if they were still friends.

Whether there was actually a feud or a slight misunderstanding, we’re not 100% sure, but, at some point, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

You may even remember rumblings about Drake being at the center of their issues but we can neither confirm nor deny that he was ever involved.

Now, years later, everything appears to be good between the caribbean queens who continue to trend for their every move on social media.

What do you think Nicki and Rih are working on? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their reunion on the flip.