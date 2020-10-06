OnlyYams: Thirstiest Reactions To Her Royal Thighness Jordyn Woods Joining OnlyFans

Jordyn Woods got an onlyfans? pic.twitter.com/6YKfqvghKc — Λｖｅｎｕｅ (@JyasiGalloway) October 5, 2020

Her Royal Thighness Jordyn Woods expanded her ever-growing empire by joining subscription-based platform OnlyFans in yet another post-Kardashian power move that sent fans into a thirsty TIZZY.

The obsessed over baddie is the latest celeb to join the buzzy cash-magnet where thirst trappers, p-poppers, and spicy creators can make hundreds of thousands of dollars in DAYS.

And for the small fee of $20/month, you, too, can watch her Godly yams jiggle in slow motion by the pool.

“I feel like OnlyFans was a platform [where] I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms. And for me, it was, “I’m not just doing it,” like I’m taking photos out of my phone and posting it. I have teamed up with one of my absolute favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion, who has created some of the most iconic photos. We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies.

There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done. I knew that because of everything I’ve gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it’s about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there.”

Jordyn’s latest venture comes just days after revealing her baeship with $100 million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns that we’re sure won’t stop her from getting to her latest BAG.

Jordyn Woods joins a long list of celebs who have made accounts on OnlyFans. Just this week, Tyga announced that he would be putting out some exclusive content for fans on his new page. Fans think he allegedly leaked a pic of his girthy pipe to promote his new account. Amber Rose also joined the hot social media platform sharing a cake clapping GIF of her bodacious booty to help promote her new page.

