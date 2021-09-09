Bossip Video

Just a couple months after filing for divorce from his wife of seven years, with whom he said he didn’t want children, comedian John Mulaney announced he’s having a baby.

Though rumors of their relationship hadn’t even been confirmed yet, reports confirmed this week that actress Olivia Munn is pregnant with the comedian’s first child. This comes after Mulaney broke the news during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, receiving mixed reactions from the crowd when he announced he was having a baby.

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” he explained on the late night show. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.” He continued, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible…And we’re having a baby together.”





It’s no secret why Mulaney is trying to map out this timeline for fans, since he only filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, in July. While news of their split was public a few months prior, it still rubs a lot of fans the wrong way that Munn was likely already pregnant while the comedian was still legally married–especially considering how he spoke about children during his marriage.

After plummeting into an intense spiral of addiction, Mulaney spent several months in rehab in 2020, leaving his most recent two-month stay in February. According to reports from Page Six, sources who know Tendler confirmed that Mulaney had actually asked her for a divorce in February, not after leaving his September-through-October rehab stint, as he claimed this week.

The comedian’s announcement also comes on the heels of Munn’s recent arrival in Los Angeles, where her baby bump was on full display. While he’s clearly doing his best to control the narrative here, it’s pretty obvious that the timeline of his relationships is all the way f$#%ed up–and even if he didn’t cheat, it’s still a huge blow to your wife of nearly a decade to get another girl pregnant the second y’all split.

Olivia and John reportedly met at church in Los Angeles, though Munn said in a 2015 Huffington Post interview that she was “obsessed” with Mulaney, telling a story about repeatedly talking to him at Seth Meyers’ wedding in 2013. Go ‘head and manifest, girl….I guess.