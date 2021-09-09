Bossip Video

Baby Keem is letting fans know what to expect from his upcoming album, especially when it comes to his collaborations with Kendrick Lamar.

Following their collaboration on “family ties,” which got some mixed reviews, another Baby Keem track featuring Kendrick titled, “Range Brothers” circulated online…and it’s safe to say some fans are confused.

In the audio clip, Kendrick repeats the phrase “Top o’ the mornin'” before going on to repeat the phrase “Let’s get this s**t” multiple times. While it’s clearly out of context, some fans struggled to find out if it’s a joke or not.

As fans already know, Kung Fu Kenny loves to utilize voice changes and inflections, but he usually does so with more…meaningful lyrics, which is why this recent leak has thrown fans off. But according to Keem, there’s a reason for that.

The rapper took to Twitter this week, where he revealed that he and his cousin have created “four new languages,” for their collaborations on his upcoming album, The Melodic Blue, because rap was getting “boring” on its own.

“Me and dot created four new languages bro,” he wrote on Thursday morning. “Rap was boring. so we start making new languages rangebrothers caveman brother.”

He continued, “we can say the language backwards too brother…we’re not the wayans.”

He went on to reference the leak everyone is talking about, writing, “top of the morning.”