Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still going strong, making their first appearance back on the red carpet as a couple since they got back together.
On Friday, September 10, Bennifer 2.0 hit the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Affleck’s latest film, The Last Duel.
You already know the backstory: Ben and Jen rekindled their romance in April 2021 before making things Instagram official in July. Of course, they originally started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli before getting engaged that November. Eventually, they postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date, ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.
Now, 18 years to the week after their postponed 2003 wedding, the couple is back on the red carpet together for the first time.
Jenny From The Block could not have been more prepared for the big moment, wearing a white mermaid-style Georges Hobeika gown with low deep V-neckline, which was accentuated by a string of Swarovski crystal embellishments and accompanied by Cartier diamonds. Affleck kept things simple with a classic black tux, and together, they looked like the epitome of Old Hollywood glam.
Throughout their time walking up and down the carpet, the couple repeatedly laughed together while whispering sweet nothings into one another’s ears. Whatever your thoughts on these two, they both seem to be ecstatic over their rekindled romance.
Don’t let your fiancé keep you from the love of your life…even if the love of your life is your ex-fiancé. Not exactly Hallmark worthy, but the motto worked for J.Lo.
