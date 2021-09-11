Bossip Video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still going strong, making their first appearance back on the red carpet as a couple since they got back together.

On Friday, September 10, Bennifer 2.0 hit the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Affleck’s latest film, The Last Duel.

You already know the backstory: Ben and Jen rekindled their romance in April 2021 before making things Instagram official in July. Of course, they originally started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli before getting engaged that November. Eventually, they postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date, ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

Now, 18 years to the week after their postponed 2003 wedding, the couple is back on the red carpet together for the first time.