Nick was WILD’N wild’n

We don’t know if Nick is going through a midlife crisis but he certainly looked like one at last night’s VMAs where he rocked Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-colored faux loclettes with glittery timbs and a bedazzled crop vest that left social media baffled on a night full of baffling blunders.

If you look closely, he had a mood-enhancing item in his hand along with the red cup that we’re sure contained adult beverage (Henny, perhaps?) or something else entirely.

He also attempted to entrance Ashanti with his fertile aura in a strange red carpet moment that immediately went viral for a variety of obvious reasons.

This comes after he revealed that he’s open to having even more kids if it’s meant to be. “God willing,” Nick told a TMZ reporter as he was out and about in NYC.

When asked about his impregnation, Nick credited to his “aura” and “essence” for boosting his fertileness.

“It’s just love, it’s the aura, it’s the essence! If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

If you’re keeping score, Nick has 7 kids with 4 different women, 4 of which arrived this year alone.

The television host’s oldest are twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, whom he divorced in 2016.

In related news, Abby De La Rosa revealed she and Nick manifested his latest set of identical babies, backing up his philosophy of allowing God to keep him fertile.

“First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby,” the DJ told fans on her Instagram stories. “Little did we know we would end up having twins. But yes, it was planned.” “Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, ‘You gotta be pregnant by this date,’ ” she continued. “It had already been a thought and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow.”

